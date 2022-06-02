Video – The Transfer Show – Would Man City’s Zinchenko fit in at Arsenal?

On today’s transfer show, Rob and Alfie discuss the potential signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Arsenal are already confirmed as trying to lure Gabriel Jesus from the League Champions so should they also go for his Ukranian team-mate?

Zinchenko is extremely versatile and could fit in as an attacking left back or even cover in the defensive midfield role, and after only playing 15 League games for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, he could be keen on getting more regular game time at Arsenal.

Would he fit in well in Arteta’s tactical style?

Listen to what Alfie and Rob have to say and make your own mind up….

