Video – The Transfer Show – Would Man City’s Zinchenko fit in at Arsenal?

On today’s transfer show, Rob and Alfie discuss the potential signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Arsenal are already confirmed as trying to lure Gabriel Jesus from the League Champions so should they also go for his Ukranian team-mate?
Zinchenko is extremely versatile and could fit in as an attacking left back or even cover in the defensive midfield role, and after only playing 15 League games for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, he could be keen on getting more regular game time at Arsenal.
Would he fit in well in Arteta’s tactical style?
Listen to what Alfie and Rob have to say and make your own mind up….
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
It will be a back up player pushing Teirney when fit and replacing when injured so he may not want that role as back up to him.
OT. Rumours;
– Martinelli to Juve in a swap with Melo. I would be absolutely gutted and so annoyed if Gabbi were to leave Arsenal in the next 5 years. At least £120m or we don’t even start negotiations.
– Saka to Liverpool who are supposedly dead serious on landing Bakayo. Again same as above he’s our star now and future. £150m before we even get to the table.
Do you think we would be stupid enough to entertain the thought of these two leaving? It’s Arsenal so I wouldn’t be surprised, unless we show ambition in the market with 3 marquee signings we could well end up losing our stars to teams competing. You only get one Career and its not that long!
I am not optimistic at all about this summer after our collapse for Top4. UCL would of made transfer dealings so much easier and our stars would be happy to stay without question with new deals.
Hope I’m wrong and wrong make a statement & soon.
Tbh Liverpool can’t afford Saka, they rarely spend over 40-50m nles Barca play silly money for one of their inconsistent players. He’s going to cost well over 100m so if he leaves its to Madrid or Barcelona as i would like to think he wouldnt go to another prem club.
I don’t like the Melo rumours at all, the media was trying to push him on us all winter window. To say we’ll swap our best LW or best CB or Best CM for a player who has failed at both Barca and Juve is just click bait.
What has started is Newcastle being linked to every player we have been linked with. Additionally creating new links with players weve not been linked to that Newcastle are linked with the headline “Newcastle are looking to pip Arsenal to said player”. It appears there is a new media agenda to will NUFC to take over Arsenal’s position in the top six i.e. like they did with Leicester City we all know how that turned out.
Our targets need to be youth or the best players from lesser clubs. We’re not going to try shopping in the same market as Chelsea or City.
There is a place in our squad for Zinchenko alongside Partey. In fact I would say he can be perfect there and signing another young player like Danilo would strengthen us massively
Spot on👍