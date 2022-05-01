Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: The two Brazilians combine to send Arsenal back into the lead

Gabriel Martinelli has teed up his international team-mate Gabriel Magalhaes to send Arsenal back into the lead at West Ham.

The Gunners were pegged back shortly before the break when Jarrod Bowen beat Aaron Ramsdale, but we have been better so far in the second-half.

Once again our goal came from the corner, but while the initial ball in was bounced away from goal, Martinelli has lofted the ball over the crowded area to Magalhaes to head it home with power.

There is still some way to go before we can get comfy as we look to return to fourth in the table, and we will hopefully be able to add a third before it gets too nervy late on.

Patrick

