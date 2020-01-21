Video – The usual suspects give Chelsea a penalty against Arsenal – 1-0

Arteta v Lampard as playersWell okay Chelsea were certainly on top but Arsenal were dealing with it very well and withstanding the pressure, although the Blues came very very close with early headers.

But after 25 minutes Mustafi tried just a simple backpass to Leno in the Arsenal goal, but it was much too soft and Tammy Abraham ran past him and just had to go round the keeper to score.

It looked a certain goal but then David Luiz jumped in and took Abraham down and this was the result…

Admittedly it was a very good penalty from Jorginho to beat Leno.

Here it is…..

Updated: January 21, 2020 — 8:58 pm

  1. Steve Antiedu
    Steve Antiedu

    Mustafi hmmm

  2. Leka
    Leka

    They have been playing 10 men for while anyways, and now down to 9 men. Ozil is slaughtering Arsenal. If Arteta wants to be a great manager, he should learn to ruthless.

  3. Neath Gunner
    Neath Gunner

    Mustafi.
    Shocking but what do we expect.

  4. Jørgen Kirkhorn Handeland
    Jørgen Kirkhorn Handeland

    I’m seriously starting to believe Mustafi is sabotaging our games. How can one man earn this much money and play this bad?

