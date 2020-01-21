Video – The usual suspects give Chelsea a penalty against Arsenal – 1-0

Well okay Chelsea were certainly on top but Arsenal were dealing with it very well and withstanding the pressure, although the Blues came very very close with early headers.

But after 25 minutes Mustafi tried just a simple backpass to Leno in the Arsenal goal, but it was much too soft and Tammy Abraham ran past him and just had to go round the keeper to score.

It looked a certain goal but then David Luiz jumped in and took Abraham down and this was the result…

David Luiz sees red for a foul in the box on Tammy Abraham ❗️ pic.twitter.com/BvmurCuNDm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2020

Admittedly it was a very good penalty from Jorginho to beat Leno.

Here it is…..

Jorginho from the spot 😤 Catch the rest of this match on NBCSN! pic.twitter.com/6RppRwcQRK — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2020