Video: The usually humble Saka exclaims ‘we’re better’ than Villarreal

Bukayo Saka is usually amongst the most humble and respectful in his interviews, but he’s brought some fighting talk after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Villarreal last night.

The youngster believes his side clearly showed that they were the better of the two, insisting that they showed it even with a player less on the pitch.

Arsenal were 2-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes of play, and clearly second best in the first-half on performance as well as the scoreline, but things did change after the break.

Saka clearly has belief in his side to show what they are really worth, and appeared to be confident that his side will be able to beat their rivals come the second-leg.

"We've given ourself a chance at the Emirates." "We definitely showed that we're better than them." Bukayo Saka was annoyed at Arsenal's first-half performance vs. Villarreal, but was pleased with their general play 📈 pic.twitter.com/Xe15zEqgjP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Was this an adrenaline-fuelled outburst? Did Arsenal show they were the better team, and should be confident of reaching that final?

Patrick