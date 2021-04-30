Video: The usually humble Saka exclaims ‘we’re better’ than Villarreal

Bukayo Saka is usually amongst the most humble and respectful in his interviews, but he’s brought some fighting talk after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Villarreal last night.
The youngster believes his side clearly showed that they were the better of the two, insisting that they showed it even with a player less on the pitch.
Arsenal were 2-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes of play, and clearly second best in the first-half on performance as well as the scoreline, but things did change after the break.
Saka clearly has belief in his side to show what they are really worth, and appeared to be confident that his side will be able to beat their rivals come the second-leg.
"We've given ourself a chance at the Emirates."
"We definitely showed that we're better than them."
Bukayo Saka was annoyed at Arsenal's first-half performance vs. Villarreal, but was pleased with their general play 📈 pic.twitter.com/Xe15zEqgjP
Was this an adrenaline-fuelled outburst? Did Arsenal show they were the better team, and should be confident of reaching that final?
Patrick
We are better than villareal until you get a manager that messes everything up by coming up with a plan that gives them a two goal lead.
As long as Arteta play his way we are going to play badly irrespective of the formation or players selected. I’m not disappointed because I know we will lose. His conservative, slow build up and ball retention patterns of play when you have players not for it is a recipe for disaster. As long as this Pep wannabe is here the only way I see us going is down. Our European football was saved by fa cup last year. Wengers’5th and 6th and Emery’s 5th not good enough but Arteta 8th and … is acceptable?? Emery is perfectly right when he Arsenal and Arteta are a fit marriage.. mediocrity.
To be fair Arsenal do have a much better squad and far more expensive.
Not sure Arteta will mind the comment too much as it shows confidence.
Emery though will have Saka’s comment in big letters plastered all round their training facility.
Motivation for the yellow sub mob.
A great occasion incoming.
Arsenal should win it 3-1