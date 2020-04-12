Video – Thierry Henry’s best goals for Barcelona after leaving Arsenal

Earlier I gave you all a video of Thierry Henry’s best goals for Arsenal during his 8 years at the club, so now it is only fair that I now present his best goals scored after he joined the Spanish superstars at Barcelona.

He may have only been at the Nou Camp for three years, and he was usually used as a winger, but he still managed 35 goals in his 80 appearances for the Blaugranas.

Although we are sure to have seen most of his great goals for the Gunners before, but we will be seeing many of his Barcelona tally for the first time.

Enjoy..