Video: Things worsen for Arsenal as reckless Rob Holding gets sent off

Rob Holding has not been composed this evening, and there can be little complaint about the way in which he has picked up both of his cards to find him sent off, leaving Arsenal 1-0 down and a man down against rivals Tottenham.

We were supposed to have come here with the intention of winning and sealing our return to the Champions League for the first time in five years, but after less than half the match, our hopes of doing so now looks extremely unlikely.

The latest incident which saw Holding eventually sent to the dressing room came from an unnecessary elbow to Heung Min Son, where the obvious block really could have been disguised better, and thanks to two fringe players who aren’t supposed to be first-team players we now find ourselves on course for defeat.

Bad to WORSE for Arsenal… RED CARD 🟥 Rob Holding catches Son and gets a second yellow! pic.twitter.com/Y0j6VHvPfd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2022

Soon after, and we’re now 2-0 down… (Video to follow)

Can Arteta get the 10-men of Arsenal to make a game of this?

Patrick