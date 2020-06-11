Video: This is the man Arsenal should eye to replace Aubameyang

Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a new goalscorer this summer, with doubts over the head of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Patson Daka would be the perfect man to replace him.

Under no means am I saying we should actively cut ties with the Gabonese international, as he is our saving grace much of the time, but you will see below that Daka has all the traits to not only play in the same roles that Aubameyang does, but also has the pace and finishing of our current star.

Patson Daka is only 21 years-old, but with 22 league goals in his 24 league outings this term it will not be long before a host of clubs are queuing up to sign him.

Check out Daka below and you will see the similarities in style to Aubameyang, as well the fact that he is comfortable playing on either wing as well as through the middle.

Am I wrong to see similarities in the two players? Could Daka be the next world class goalscorer?