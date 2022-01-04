Video – This is why we want Dusan Vlahovic to come to Arsenal

There seems to be an awful lot of Arsenal rumours at the moment linking us with Dusan Vlahovic; and with the probability of us losing Lacazette and Nketiah in the summer, and also possibly Aubameyang, it would not be a surprise if Arteta and Edu were prioritizing a top striker at the moment.

The two most quoted targets are Alexander Isak and Dusan Vlahovic, so I imagine Arteta is hedging his bets, but with Vlahovic seeming to be popular today, i thought i would have a look at his goals and skills video from the last year, and he does indeed look very exciting indeed!

And here it is, so enjoy!

