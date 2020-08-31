Video: This Wondergoal leads Arsenal fans to urge club to follow up on interest

Arsenal fans have been going crazy on social media to urge our club to follow up with their interest in Wilfried Zaha, after he scored an outrageous goal in a friendly on Saturday.

The Crystal Palace winger has been linked with a move to the Emirates for some time now, and manager Unai Emery is also believed to have told the club to make the deal happen, only for the hierarchy to opt for Nicolas Pepe instead.

Zaha is still believed to be keen on landing a move to a bigger club, and admitted that he was disappointed when his move didn’t materialise last summer, telling BBC that his ‘head was all over the place’.

The 27 year-old could well be putting himself in the shop window once again this summer, and this goal below will certainly not have hurt his hopes of a move.

Give us Zaha man — Sam.🎯 #FreePartey (@afcsxmuel) August 29, 2020

This is why we need Zaha 🤷🏽‍♂️ @Arsenal — Tee Mann (@TeeSM84) August 29, 2020

Could Zaha give our forward line another dimension?

Patrick