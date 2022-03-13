Video: Thomas Partey gives Arsenal an easy lead against Leicester City

Thomas Partey has headed Arsenal into the lead against Leicester City, with Gabriel Martinelli’s ball to the midfielder in space being put away.

The Gunners have started the match in full flow, with the Brazilian causing havoc down the left and through the middle as his movement put the Foxes straight to work, and he now gets credited with the assist for the goal with his pinpoint cross in to Partey.

Pictures courtesy of Peacock streaming services

With such an early goal, you can’t help but consider a comfortable victory, but we will have to see how the two sides react to the early goal.

Patrick