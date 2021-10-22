Video: Thomas Partey scores first Arsenal goal to put his side ahead

Arsenal have broken the deadlock midway through the first-half thanks to Thomas Partey’s header, leaving Aston Villa trailing.

The fixture has been one-sided thus far, with the Villains struggling to get out their own half, and it will be no shock to hear that they have taken advantage of that dominance to grab the opener.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the ball in the net once already also, only for the referee to blow up for a foul by Alexandre Lacazette in the build-up, but there will be little complaints about that now.

Partey has finally broke his duck for the Gunners after meeting Emile Smith Rowe’s corner to head it across the goalkeeper into the far side of the net.

Partey time at the Emirates stadium 🥳 Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League #ARSAVL 📺 pic.twitter.com/hz3cGKSSPi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2021

The Ghanaian may well have a point to prove after a disappointing performance on Monday night, but our side will need to be careful not to drop their level as they did after they had the lead against Crystal Palace.

