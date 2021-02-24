Video – Thomas Partey’s silky skills on view for Arsenal

All Arsenal fans had great hopes of seeing our midfield made more formidable when Thomas Partey arrived on Deadline Day, but he has unluckily spent most of the time on the treatment table (like most of our new arrivals!)

But when he has been able to play he has impressed fans and pundits alike. There are signs from the Arsenal statements that we can expect to see him back in action very shortly, so it is worth having a quick look at some of his silky skills from the few matches he has played in an Arsenal shirt…

Enjoy!