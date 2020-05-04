Video throwback: Galatasaray destroyed by Ramsey and Podolski – Stunning goals

We’re taking you back to 2014 today to one of Arsenal’s most impressive Champions League performances, and one with more than one amazing goals for you to relish in.

This game was very-much the Aaron Ramsey show, whether it be for his defensive work, midfield wizardry or attacking prowess, this really highlighted our midfielder’s all-round ability.

He was not alone in bringing his A-game however, German forward Lukas Podolski also put in a punishing performance in front of goal, one that then second-choice goalkeeper Sinan Bolat will be keen to forget.

We went into the match having already secured passage to the knock-out stages, with our oppenents also confirmed as finishing bottom of the group, but the performances was all the impressive despite the circumstances.

Check out our amazing goals and performances in the highlights below, in which we come away with an impressive 4-1 away win in Turkey.

Was this Ramsey’s best performance? Did we lose Podolski, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ramsey way too early into their careers?

Patrick