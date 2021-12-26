Video: Tierney doubles Arsenal’s lead before the break

Arsenal have scored a second goal just before the break to lead Norwich 2-0.

The Gunners have been on top throughout, after taking the lead inside the opening six minutes through Saka, and our second finally came after the Scotsman’s shot off the inside of the post.

Pictures courtesy of BEINT

You would be surprised to see us implode in the new half, especially with a strong team out on the field, and you would have to expect to see us add to our lead.

Patrick

