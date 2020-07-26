Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Tierney places Watford’s Premier League life into major doubt

Kieran Tierney has scored his first ever Premier League goal today to put Arsenal 2-0 up, and Watford now have a major mountain to climb to safe themselves from relegation.

The Hornets had to better Aston Villa’s result today to stand any chance of escaping the drop, but having conceded twice after just 25 minutes of play, they will need a major revival to stand any hope.

The goal was somewhat unlucky also after Tierney’s placed effort comes off the Watford defender Kabasele, before passing Ben Foster and into the net.

Will the Hornets have the heart to get themselves back into the game?

