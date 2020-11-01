Video: Tim Cahill infuriates Roy Keane with Arsenal praise

Former Premier League star Tim Cahill has caused a stir after Arsenal’s win over Manchester United this evening, and Roy Keane has reacted badly.

The Australian pundit was full of praise for Mikel Arteta and the belief that he has brought into the side, but Keane refused to listen to reason amidst his anger.

Cahill claimed that the manager knows why they have lost games recently, but Keane refuses to acknowledge Cahill’s valid points.

🗣"Can I ask you one question, how many league games have Arsenal lost this season, all of a sudden Arsenal are the new Bayern Munich do me a favour?" 🤣 Roy Keane & Tim Cahill's debate over if mangers should motivate their players and Arsenal's form @Tim_Cahill pic.twitter.com/5t6kADbPcx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2020

Regardless of Keane’s reaction, Arsenal were very much the better today, and the manager definitely does deserve the praise for that, and Man United, they were dismal.

Was Cahill on the money?

Patrick