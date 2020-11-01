Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Tim Cahill infuriates Roy Keane with Arsenal praise

Former Premier League star Tim Cahill has caused a stir after Arsenal’s win over Manchester United this evening, and Roy Keane has reacted badly.

The Australian pundit was full of praise for Mikel Arteta and the belief that he has brought into the side, but Keane refused to listen to reason amidst his anger.

Cahill claimed that the manager knows why they have lost games recently, but Keane refuses to acknowledge Cahill’s valid points.

Regardless of Keane’s reaction, Arsenal were very much the better today, and the manager definitely does deserve the praise for that, and Man United, they were dismal.

Was Cahill on the money?

  1. Val says:
    November 1, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Roy Keane is a pleb, always has been and always will be.

    I lost all respect for that man in the Manchester Derby with his ”tackle” on Haarland.

  2. SueP says:
    November 1, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Roy Keane doesn’t like to lose
    He didn’t as a player and he couldn’t take the fact that Cahill was right on the night. Tee hee

  3. Reggie says:
    November 1, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Love Roy Keane, hates losing, hates Arsenal, hates utd not playing with passion, in fact hates everything and everyone. Legend! 👹

