Video – Timo Werner equalises against Arsenal … 1-1

Eddie Nketiah may have given Arsenal a shock early lead against the European Champions, but it didn’t take long for Chelsea to come back and they have quickly got the equalizer through a crazy deflection from a Timo Werner shot…

It was hardly a hard shot for Ramsdale to save but the weird bounce off the deflection made it impossible to save.

But what a game so far. Keep going Arsenal, Chelsea are there for the taking!

COYG!

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐎 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄! ⏰💥 An instant response from Chelsea as Timo Werner's deflected strike spins past Ramsdale. pic.twitter.com/a27YtmXASt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022