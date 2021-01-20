Video – To say Goodbye To Ozil let us look at every goal and assist for Arsenal

Now we know for sure that after seven and a half years at Arsenal, Mesut Ozil will be playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey for the forseeable future, so it is probably a good time to remember the good things that he has done for the Gunners in his long career.

No matter how much you want to see the back of Ozil in 2021, no Arsenal fan can deny that the German midfielder was a brilliant addition in the earlier years of his career, and had a fantastic partnership with Alexis Sanchez when he was the Assist King.

So no matter what you think about Ozil now, you can still enjoy his skill levels from his early days…