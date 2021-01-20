Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – To say Goodbye To Ozil let us look at every goal and assist for Arsenal

Now we know for sure that after seven and a half years at Arsenal, Mesut Ozil will be playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey for the forseeable future, so it is probably a good time to remember the good things that he has done for the Gunners in his long career.

No matter how much you want to see the back of Ozil in 2021, no Arsenal fan can deny that the German midfielder was a brilliant addition in the earlier years of his career, and had a fantastic partnership with Alexis Sanchez when he was the Assist King.

So no matter what you think about Ozil now, you can still enjoy his skill levels from his early days…

7 Comments

  1. Mobella says:
    January 20, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Thank you Mesut for your contribution. Goodbye and best of luck to you in Fene👏🏽👏🏽

  2. ken1945 says:
    January 20, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    Footballing reasons???????

  3. Stephen Odhura says:
    January 20, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    Thank you ozil, one of the best player

  4. Dan kit says:
    January 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    No matter what a selection of the fan base say about his transfer ,without him joining us I believe we wouldn’t have seen certain players wanting to come here and play IE Alexis ,Auba .
    Anyway GL Mesut 👏you’ve been quality to watch .

    1. Goonster says:
      January 20, 2021 at 3:12 pm

      Yeah right.
      Lol.
      🤣😂

  5. Sue says:
    January 20, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    It’s been a blast, Mesut! That clip above – quality!!!
    Always emosh saying goodbye to players that have been with us for years 🥺

  6. Declan says:
    January 20, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Great video, many thanks Mesut for the good times and good luck.

