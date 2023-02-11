Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Toney fires straight back to cancel out Trossard’s opener

Leandro Trossard had just fired Arsenal ahead in the 65th minute, but 10 minutes later we find ourselves level with Brentford.

The Gunners have dominated possession for much of the match, but our clearcut chances have been few and far between.

Mikel Arteta moved to bring on Trossard on the hourmark, and he immediately made an impact with the goal, but we have since seen our lead disappear thanks to Ivan Toney.


Can we find the all-important winner before time runs out?

