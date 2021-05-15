Video – Toon v City highlights – Watch Joe Willock’s 5th goal in 5 games

Joe Willock may not have been able to get any gametime in Arsenal’s midfield this season, but he has suddenly exploded into form with a run on loan at Newcastle. After scoring just one goal in his first six games, he has now scored in his 5th consecutive game for Steve Bruces side, putting the stats of Arsenal’s midfield to shame.

Watch the highlights of the Newcastle v Man City game from the official Newcastle YouTube, and see Willock’s excellent recovery after his penalty was saved…