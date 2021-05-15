Video – Toon v City highlights – Watch Joe Willock’s 5th goal in 5 games

Joe Willock may not have been able to get any gametime in Arsenal’s midfield this season, but he has suddenly exploded into form with a run on loan at Newcastle. After scoring just one goal in his first six games, he has now scored in his 5th consecutive game for Steve Bruces side, putting the stats of Arsenal’s midfield to shame.
Watch the highlights of the Newcastle v Man City game from the official Newcastle YouTube, and see Willock’s excellent recovery after his penalty was saved…
It would be stupide to sell Willock as he’s starting to thrive and Ceballos is heading back to Spain….He scores goals from medfield wich is a threat we dont have right now….
Ferdinand is right we should built a tram around him and the academy graduates….
Willock is a true box2box midfielder, our only one since Ramsey left.
Partey is employed in a deeper role and Xhaka is definitely not a DM or a b2b so might be good to keep Willock around. At least his value is going up if we do sell
If Arteta fail to integrate the talented youngsters like Willock, Saliba, Martinelli,Nelson,Bolagun and Azeez into the Arsenal squad next season, he should be sacked asap. The lack of opportunities will be detrimental to the growth and development of their potential, as they need play time to gain experience and fine tune their skills. Arteta persistence use of his old and tired experience players (Willian especially) , who have passed their best, has led to Arsenal dropping to 15th position in the premier league in the first half of the season. Arsenal rise to the 9th place now has been largely achieved on the back of strong performances from the youngsters Saka and ESR. Giving Willian and Ceballos opportunities over these youngsters is criminal and unacceptable and Arteta should bare the blame, thus,the consequences of his actions.
Azeez is honestly amazing…cant believe he’s not getting even a little game time