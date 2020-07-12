Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Tottenham immediately respond to stunned Arsenal

Wow, well that lead didn’t last long, and it looked like we were in for a great night!

But at least we can’t blame David Luiz for this one, as it was Kolasinac who sent an awful pass to our error-prone Brazilian, and it was easy then for Son to chip the ball over the the stranded Martinez.

This could easily be a very highscoring game if we carry on like this, but please if we get another lead can we hang on to it for longer than two minutes please!

