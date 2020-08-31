Video – Tottenham release video admitting new signing is an Arsenal fan

Our rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been chasing Matt Doherty from Wolves for quite a while now, and there have been very many posts showing Doherty’s old Tweets that made it clear he is a HUGE Arsenal fan.
Everyone was well aware of that and there has been much banter on many football websites, and now that Spurs have officially signed the Irishman they have released a video showing Doherty trying to delete his old Twitter posts!
Watch it here…
*Delete* 😬
#WelcomeDoherty ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/dNRuGv6DTI
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2020
I guess Tottenham knew they couldn’t hide the fact of Doherty’s allegiance, but it seems a bit weird making it clear to everyone in the world as soon as he’s signed!
LMAO this is gold and Spuds replace a Gooner with another Gooner
I remember a few fans on here saying we should have got Jose as our manager.
I won’t name names but I’m sure they remember who they are 😂
😂😂 never to be spoken of again haha!!
Just one name Dan 😂 Please.. don’t hold out on us!!!
Jose my foot!!!
He’ll feel right at home with Kane, Aurier and Sissoko then 😄