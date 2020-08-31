Video – Tottenham release video admitting new signing is an Arsenal fan

Our rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been chasing Matt Doherty from Wolves for quite a while now, and there have been very many posts showing Doherty’s old Tweets that made it clear he is a HUGE Arsenal fan.

Everyone was well aware of that and there has been much banter on many football websites, and now that Spurs have officially signed the Irishman they have released a video showing Doherty trying to delete his old Twitter posts!

Watch it here…

I guess Tottenham knew they couldn’t hide the fact of Doherty’s allegiance, but it seems a bit weird making it clear to everyone in the world as soon as he’s signed!