Video – Tottenham v Arsenal goal fest, a match to remember

There are loads of North London derbies where Arsenal have humiliated that lot including winning the title on their own ground and this latest video from the clubs’ official Youtube channel is just one of many memorable wins but how awesome was it?

I recall this game vividly, they actually thought they were on their way to competing on a level basis with us, they were nowhere near it and this beating at White Hart Lane must have been very deflating for them.

Have a watch, it is not long and there are a ton of goals to enjoy, well five of them.

