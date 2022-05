Arsenal fans came into this game in high hopes of winning our first game away at Tottenham in 8 years, and we started off at an incredibly fast pace and it was beautiful end-to-end football. It was obvious that it wouldn’t be long before someone scored.

Sadly it was the referee who decided the scorer and Harry Kane stepped up to slot away the penalty, then it was downhill from there.

If you can bear to watch it again, here are the official highlights from Arsenal..