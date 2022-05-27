Video Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the merits of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal

Today, you will see a familiar face in Alfie Culshaw, who featured in many Just Arsenal video Podcasts a few years ago.

Since then, Alfie and his friends have created a Youtube channel fittingly called WeLoveYouArsenal, and now produce regular opinion pieces, Video game previews and reviews and many other discussion pieces and has built up quite a few followers.

We have decided to have a bit of a collaboration over this summer with regular videos on Arsenal rumours and signings in 2022

Alfie and his friend Rob has just made a 7 minute Video discussing the reasons why Mkel Arteta is desperate to take Man City’s Gabriel Jesus. Have a look and see what you think?

