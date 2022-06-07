Video Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

The Transfer Show

On today’s transfer show, Alfie, Rob, Daniel and Mac discuss the potential signing of the Sassuolo hitman Gianluca Scamacca. Arsenal are in the market for a striker and if they can’t land priority target Gabriel Jesus, could Scamacca be a good alternative?

The Italian is a 6’5, pacey striker with brilliant finishing and movement. We have supposedly had an offer rejected for the 23-year-old.

Would he fit in well in Arteta’s tactical style?

Listen to what the boys have to say and make your own mind up….

