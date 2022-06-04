Video Transfer Show – Would Aaron Hickey fit in well to Arsenal’s tactical style?

On today’s transfer show, Alfie and Daniel discuss the potential signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna. Arsenal are supposedly in the market for a two-footed full-back who can play on either side, so why not try and prize this 19-year-old from Italy?

Hickey is a versatile defender who has played at both right-back and left-bck, who would offer adept cover for both Takehiro Tomiyasu and the injury prone Kieran Tierney.

Would he fit in well in Arteta’s tactical style?

Listen to what Alfie and Rob have to say and make your own mind up….

Enjoy