Video: Tribute to Arsenal legend and special character David Rocastle

For some of our younger readers, you may not be aware of who exactly David Rocastle is, but you will have heard his name, and whether you noticed or not, have seen his name up in lights.

The midfielder is plastered on the Emirates Stadium with his famous number 7 shirt, and even has part of our training facilities named after him, having come through our youth academy and into the first-team.

Rocastle died 19 years ago today but remains in a number of our minds every year, and deserves the credit and merit that he gets for not only his footballing ability, but his outstanding character also.

Below we have shared a befitting tribute to the truly special Gunner that most of us will remember.

What are your favourite Rocky memories? What would be a befitting tribute for David next year to mark the 20th anniversary of his death?

RIP David Rocastle, a true legend of the game.

Patrick