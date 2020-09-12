Video – Two Arsenal players going at it before kick off against Fulham

It seems passions are very high at Arsenal right now, certainly with Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos.

The pair were warming up before this afternoons game against Fulham and out of the blue the duo appeared to get into a heated exchange with handbags being produced.

It seemed to start with a bit of a heavy challenge from Ceballos which the young Englishman took exception to.

It descended into a minor shoving match and tempers were cooled, however, it all kicked off again and Sead Kolasinac had to step in to split the pair up.

It was nothing too major and at least showed some passion from the lads.