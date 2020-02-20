Video – Two former Gunners discuss Arsenal win over Olympiacos plus clip of Lacazette goal

Former Arsenal players Martin Keown and Robin van Persie analyse Arsenal win.

Arsenal will leave Athens tomorrow with one foot into the next round of the Europa League thanks to an 81st-minute winner from Alexandre Lacazette.

The actual goal is shown in this video and the pair discuss the build-up play that led to Laca scoring.

Both of them are full of plaudits for Bukayo Saka with van Persie comparing his pass to Lacazette as something that Ryan Giggs and Dennis Bergkamp would do. High praise indeed.

This video comes courtesy of the official BT Sports Football Twitter account.

"He was third choice left-back, now look at him, he has nine assists!" "That type of pass is like Ryan Giggs, Dennis Bergkamp, ordering your striker to move!"@martinkeown5 and @Persie_Official were hugely impressed by Bukayo Saka tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5a7KRe3DKq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

