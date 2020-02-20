Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Two former Gunners discuss Arsenal win over Olympiacos plus clip of Lacazette goal

Former Arsenal players Martin Keown and Robin van Persie analyse Arsenal win.

Arsenal will leave Athens tomorrow with one foot into the next round of the Europa League thanks to an 81st-minute winner from Alexandre Lacazette.

The actual goal is shown in this video and the pair discuss the build-up play that led to Laca scoring.

Both of them are full of plaudits for Bukayo Saka with van Persie comparing his pass to Lacazette as something that Ryan Giggs and Dennis Bergkamp would do. High praise indeed.

This video comes courtesy of the official BT Sports Football Twitter account.

Watch more videos here

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs