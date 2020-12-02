Video: Two years ago today Unai Emery handed Spurs a beating

Arsenal are set to take on Spurs on Sunday, and we found it fitting that in the run-up to this season’s North London Derby we relive our recent victory.

In fact it was two years ago today that we handed our rivals a 4-2 victory under Unai Emery, and whilst our form in the run-up to this weekend’s clash is in tatters, that will go out the window when the match kicks off.

📆 #OnThisDay in 2018, Unai Emery’s Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-2. What a day. 😍 pic.twitter.com/fi1DLFn0jA — ArsenalsRelated 🔴 (@ArsenalsRelated) December 2, 2020

While it would be much better to be high in confidence going into the clash, this game is a self-motivator, and could in fact be the perfect timing to get our season back on track.

Will the players need any encouraging to bring their A game for the NLD come Sunday?

Patrick