Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Two years ago today Unai Emery handed Spurs a beating

Arsenal are set to take on Spurs on Sunday, and we found it fitting that in the run-up to this season’s North London Derby we relive our recent victory.

In fact it was two years ago today that we handed our rivals a 4-2 victory under Unai Emery, and whilst our form in the run-up to this weekend’s clash is in tatters, that will go out the window when the match kicks off.

While it would be much better to be high in confidence going into the clash, this game is a self-motivator, and could in fact be the perfect timing to get our season back on track.

Will the players need any encouraging to bring their A game for the NLD come Sunday?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags tottenham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs