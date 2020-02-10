Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: ‘Under Arteta I’m playing’ – Arsenal star Mesut Ozil aims dig at Unai Emery

Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil didn’t hold back when he was questioned on the differences between Mikel Arteta and former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Ozil looked directly into the camera as he simply said “Under Arteta I’m playing.”

The attacking midfielder was in an out of the Arsenal team during Emery’s reign and he’s managed to win back a consistent starting berth under Arteta.

Take a look at the playmaker’s dig towards Emery below:

Is this is a fair shot by Ozil or is it slightly below the belt from the World Cup winner?

