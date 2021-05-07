Video: Under-pressure Arteta backs himself to turn fortunes around

Arsenal’s loss last night means that the club needs a minor miracle to qualify for European competition next season, and the manager Mikel Arteta rightly appears to be feeling the pressure.

After the gut-wrenching 0-0 draw which saw us exit the Europa League at the semi-final stage, Arteta spoke to reporters, and insisted that he believes he is still the man to get the club back where they want to be.

Arteta believes his side deserved to win their tie with Villarreal 🤔🤔🤔 The manager backs himself to turn the team's fortunes around, but has no answer to how he will be able to do this 👀👀👀 Has 'the process' run it's course already? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fPfCgYw9Rn — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 7, 2021

You wouldn’t blame the hierarchy if finishing without European football was the final straw after a topsy-turvy campaign, and I don’t think I need to ask what the fans believe should be done where his job is concerned.

Do we believe the Kroenkes will already be readying there moves for a new manager or could they still drag their feet on that all-important decision?

Patrick