Video: VAR aids Man City to equalise from the penalty spot

Manchester City are back level with Arsenal as boos bellow around the stadium after the decision to overturn the initial decision.

The referee waved away the initial incident with Bernardo Silva seeming to have dived inside the box, but VAR showed something more.

The replay shown around the stadium was received by huge boos from the fans, with Silva theatrically falling to the floor, but it was Xhaka’s blocking leg and shirt-pulling which seems to have made VAR take the decision to award the penalty.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

Was this a really soft penalty decision?

Patrick