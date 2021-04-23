Video: VAR denies Arsenal penalty by millimetres

Nicolas Pepe was readying himself to take Arsenal’s penalty, hoping to break the deadlock with Everton, only to find he was offside in the build-up.

The Gunners are yet to find a breakthrough against the Blues after more than half the time spent, and appear to be lacking in reality.

The penalty would certainly have papered over a so-far disappointing performance in which we have created very little, with the notable absences of both Aubameyang and Lacazette proving costly.

While the offside call was tight, there is little room to argue with VAR over these incidents these days.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

We do appear to be pushing forward more at present, so fingers-crossed the breakthrough isn’t far away.

Patrick