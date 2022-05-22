Video: VAR helps Arsenal to take the early lead over Everton

Arsenal have taken the 1-0 lead over Everton after VAR ruled that the referee had missed a handball by Alex Iwobi inside the penalty area.

Gabriel Martinelli made no mistake when given the chance to from the penalty spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the process to give us the lead we needed inside the opening half hour.

Pictures courtesy of CNBC Sports

Unfortunately Spurs are also 1-0 up after their early goal by Dejan Kulusevski, and we now need nothing short of a miracle to clinch fourth spot.

