Video: VAR refuses to overturn Arsenal penalty decision against Man City

Arsenal can feel hard done-by after they were denied a penalty kick early into their clash with Manchester City at the Emirates.
The Gunners have been more-than equal to their rivals so far this afternoon, and you can make up your own mind on whether or not we should have a penalty by watching the incident below.
Pictures courtesy of Canal+
I don’t think the goalkeeper gets any contact on the ball which means it’s a penalty, but I also understand that it could be interpreted either way depending on the angle, and that VAR wouldn’t overturn the referee’s decision either way whether he decided penalty or not…
Do you believe Ederson makes contact with the ball or just Odegaard?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
He has went through Ødes left foot to get the ball, its the direction of the ball and the angle where it seems he gets a part the ball, maybe a stud. He doesn’t clearly get the ball.and that should of been a penalty as he has denied an opportunity for Martin to whip it across the line or go for goal.
Say whar u like but everytime Arsenal play a top tean,its 11 vs 11+3 mo.
Our Jap defender was stamped with blood streaming from stud marks on his face.
Yet var did not call the ref .
Why the double std?It has been going on for years.
It will be a miracle if Arsenal can win the epl
Unlucky. If the ref had given it, VAR wouldnt have overturned it. No home team bias here…
The is to blame for Arsenal’s loss today, I think he is a City fan.
It was a fixed match as you can see the Referee based on One side… Wonder shall never ends,poor refing.
Shame on him.
its not the first time the VAR Aussie Gillett have done one on us – appears to be a pattern
How could that not had been a fixed match where a ref changed the gamę dynamics 180 degs purely on his whim? It looks corrupt. PIGMOL or whatever refs secretive body is called nów does not answer to no one and doesnt disclose any real data or statistics is a breeding gfound for orruption obviously.