Video: VAR refuses to step in despite strong Arsenal penalty appeals

Nicolas Pepe believes that Arsenal should have been given a penalty after he is dispossessed in the box by the Burnley defender’s arm.
The scores are still tied at 1-1 as we go in search of a winner, and I can’t get over the referee’s decision to not award a penalty here.
Am I alone in thinking that this should have been given as a penalty especially knowing that VAR could have been used to review the incident?
Patrick
Kevin Friend is a corrupt VAR cheat. Shameful, blatant cheating.
VAR was used as mentioned in the commentary and didn’t give it. Absolutely robbed by VAR.
This is rubbish in one of the highly respected leagueS in the world
HOW IN GOD,S NAME WAS THE 1st ONE NOT A PENALTY ?????????
We reinvented the word SLOPPY today, but sometimes you take what you’re given (3 points) and get out of there.
But come on, that IS SIMPLY A PENALTY END OF !
“Proximity” says the bloody idiot at Stockley Park.
HOW FAR DO YOU WHAT THE WINGER OFF THE FULL BACK, THERE WAS AMPLE DAYLIGHT BETWEEN THEM ?????.
The full back raised his hand to the ball, as it was flicked past him.
Farcical by VAR .
No PATRICK you are not alone! You might have been had you thought it was NOT a penalty. A disgrace and farce that shows VAR as the harmful and disgraceful nonsense it is,. KEVIN FRIEND AT STOCKLEY PARK SHOULD BE DEMOTED FOR THAT ASTOUNDING MISTAKE.
IMO our club should make an official complaint, which will not get our penalty back but MIGHT get that useless KEVIN FRIEND RIGHTLY PUNISHED.
VAR makes me close to want to giving up watching football. A game that is not honest and is a lottery according to whatever the Stockley Park ref in any particular game thinks, is not worth wasting my time on.
English FA is a curse, and disgracefully
corrupt. No wonder English refs don’t officiate in the world cup, a shame. A center of corruption fighting corruption, mockery. Corrupt match fixers judging others, mediocrity. Shame on English FA. I hate u guys, truly.