Video: VAR saves Arsenal again with second offside call

Richarlison must be cursing his luck as his second Everton goal is ruled out for a slight offside against Arsenal, leaving his side trailing.

His initial goal was ruled out reasonably quickly, but his second one was only marginally offside, and it took much longer to draw the lines on to show he was in fact off.

VAR has been in effect on three occasions this evening, with two of the three resulting in our favour, while the third should debatably have gone our way also.

Once again, in real-time the forward didn’t appear to have been offside, but we will certainly count ourselves lucky to be ahead.

Patrick