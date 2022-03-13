Video: VAR steps in to reward Arsenal with penalty which doubles our lead

Alexandre Lacazette has put Arsenal 2-0 up on the hour-mark after VAR a handball in the Leicester Box.

We’ve been the better side for much of the match, and we’ve been ahead for all-but 10 minutes of play also thanks to Thomas Partey’s header early on.

We now have a little more comfort thanks to VAR finally not going against us, with the technology being used to spot a handball in the box from Soyuncu, with our French striker neatly tucking it away.

What a penalty! 😲 Alexandre Lacazette ends his goal-drought in some style 👏 pic.twitter.com/jYBkcX5vCA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 13, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Peacock Sports streaming service

We now have a two-goal cushion with 30 minutes of play left to get through, but if anything, I’d still say it was Arsenal who was the more likely to find the net next.

Patrick