Video – Vieira thinks Palace deserved the win but thanks Arsenal fans

Thanks to Alexander Lacazette’s last minute equalizer, Arsenal rescued a point against Patrick Vieira’s organised Crystal Palace side, which means that the Gunners are now unbeaten in their last five games.
But there are very few Happy Gooners around this morning despite the draw, and there are questions being asked about Arteta’s game management.
But Patrick Vieira got a rousing reception in his first game as manager back at Arsenal, and it was an exciting game for neutrals if not for the home crowd!
Anyway, here is what the Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira had to say after the game……
Enjoy!
Patrick Vieira thanks Arsenal fans but thinks Crystal Palace should have… https://t.co/Ss71nzS9Uf via @YouTube @JustArsenal
— JustArsenalVids (@JustArsenalVids) October 19, 2021
he’s not wrong. played off the park by both brighton and crystal palace now. we’re getting worse.
And Palace have so far played nearly last season top 6, Liverpool,Spuds, Leicester West-Ham,Chelsea but also Brighton, Brentford,games are going to get easier for them.