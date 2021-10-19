Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Vieira thinks Palace deserved the win but thanks Arsenal fans

Thanks to Alexander Lacazette’s last minute equalizer, Arsenal rescued a point against Patrick Vieira’s organised Crystal Palace side, which means that the Gunners are now unbeaten in their last five games.

But there are very few Happy Gooners around this morning despite the draw, and there are questions being asked about Arteta’s game management.

But Patrick Vieira got a rousing reception in his first game as manager back at Arsenal, and it was an exciting game for neutrals if not for the home crowd!

Anyway, here is what the Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira had to say after the game……

Enjoy!

Posted by

Tags arsenal v crystal palace Vieira

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. RSH says:
    October 19, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    he’s not wrong. played off the park by both brighton and crystal palace now. we’re getting worse.

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      October 19, 2021 at 1:59 pm

      And Palace have so far played nearly last season top 6, Liverpool,Spuds, Leicester West-Ham,Chelsea but also Brighton, Brentford,games are going to get easier for them.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs