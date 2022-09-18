Video: Vieira’s amazing strike puts Arsenal 3-0 up over Brentford

Fabio Vieira has fired Arsenal into the 3-0 lead just minutes into the second-half, leaving Brentford with a mountain to climb.

The Gunners have been extremely dominant today, leaving our rivals second-best in almost every aspect of the game, and the scoreline is reflecting exactly that.

Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba had put us into a 2-0 lead at the break, but it was a moment of brilliance from Vieira on his full Arsenal debut that has made it three.

Fábio Vieira puts the game to bed with a fantastic goal on his full Premier League debut! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/lGJhVgVmcW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2022

What a brilliant way to cap off his full debut, having come into the side in the absences of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe, and that will truly be a moment to remember for the young star.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…