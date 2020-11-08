Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Villa double lead against Arsenal with 20 minutes left to run

Ollie Watkins has put Aston Villa 2-0 up against Arsenal at the Emirates, with only 20 minutes left to play.

The Gunners have been second-best for large spells this evening, while the Villains have looked threatening throughout.

In fact, Villa were unlucky to be denied their initial opener inside the opening three minutes, and are very much deserving of their lead thus far.

And before we can even post the second goal, it is already 3-0… Goal to follow…

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

Tags Aston Villa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs