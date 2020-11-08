Video: Villa double lead against Arsenal with 20 minutes left to run

Ollie Watkins has put Aston Villa 2-0 up against Arsenal at the Emirates, with only 20 minutes left to play.

The Gunners have been second-best for large spells this evening, while the Villains have looked threatening throughout.

In fact, Villa were unlucky to be denied their initial opener inside the opening three minutes, and are very much deserving of their lead thus far.

Ollie Watkins makes it 2-0 pic.twitter.com/AbesXCI1He — Back Again With Troopz Podcast (@BackAgainShow) November 8, 2020

And before we can even post the second goal, it is already 3-0… Goal to follow…

Patrick