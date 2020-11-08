Video: Villa put Arsenal to the sword with third goal thus far

Aston Villa are piling on the punishment in North London this evening, moving three goals clear with just over 10 minutes left to play.

Emiliano Martinez will be licking his lips at the thought of coming away with a clean sheet after his exit from the Emirates this summer, but it is his teammates who will steal the limelight by tormenting his former counterpart.

Bernd Leno has been unable to stop Villa from having the ball in the Arsenal net on four occasions already this match, and you would expect that there isn’t nearly enough time to claw any form of result now.

72'

75' Ollie Watkins with a brace as Villa start to run away with this match! 👏 pic.twitter.com/EVwyknbFLn — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 8, 2020

Patrick