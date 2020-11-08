Video: Villa put Arsenal to the sword with third goal thus far

Aston Villa are piling on the punishment in North London this evening, moving three goals clear with just over 10 minutes left to play.
Emiliano Martinez will be licking his lips at the thought of coming away with a clean sheet after his exit from the Emirates this summer, but it is his teammates who will steal the limelight by tormenting his former counterpart.
Bernd Leno has been unable to stop Villa from having the ball in the Arsenal net on four occasions already this match, and you would expect that there isn’t nearly enough time to claw any form of result now.
72'
75'
Ollie Watkins with a brace as Villa start to run away with this match! 👏 pic.twitter.com/EVwyknbFLn
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 8, 2020
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
A real shocking scoreline, the style of negative football has got to change. We look like robots going through the motions. We cant watch this style of football all season. Willian, Bellerin, Saka, Auba, Elnenny and Lacca were awful today. Something wrong with the style we are playing. Its too rigid and not enough forward movement with the ball or players. Very poor.
OMG
I failed Ozil what the fck…..
Every game at home is shit no creativity on this team Martinez was a spectator
I hope Arteta notice when you play with flair players like Grealish and Barkley you win in style
Gone be a long season this
Pathetic performance without creative player…😞😞
Agree. Arsenal were too slow in the build up. By the time they get to the flnal third a wall of defender s will face them and still Arteta a tries to thread the ball.
Once the attack breaks down a sucker punch is on the way.The third goal shows a swift counter attack at work.
Arsenal haven’t become a poor team
over nite. Arteta needs to show he can
overcome this latest comeback.