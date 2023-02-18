Video: Villa strike the early blow to put Arsenal on the back foot

Aston Villa have added further woe to Arsenal’s recent run of form by scoring early on at Villa Park.

The Gunners have failed to win any of their last four in all competitions, and despite impressing in defeat in midweek against new league leaders Manchester City, they find themselves trailing early thanks to Ollie Watkins strike.

Arsenal are behind early at Villa Park 👀 The in-form Ollie Watkins with a superb finish puts Aston Villa ahead! pic.twitter.com/IGFbREC6fu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2023

There is plenty of time to still get the right result, but the early signs this afternoon have not been good.

Will Arteta be able to steady the ship and get ourselves back on course for a title push?

Patrick