Video: Villarreal punish Arsenal’s incompetence to move 2-0 up

Villarreal have blasted into a 2-0 lead against Arsenal within the first 30 minutes, but the second-goal was shameful.

The corner was floated in, and there player leaps unchallenged close to goal to get the initial knock-on, before Raul Albiol (AGAIN UNCHALLENGED) meets the ball to hit into the open goal.

I don’t understand why there is no defender on the far post, or why the players are being allowed so much freedom in our box, but we have dearly paid the price for those errors.

It's a long way back for Arsenal 😬 Raul Albiol has doubles Villarreal's load from a set piece and Mikel Arteta's side are in trouble pic.twitter.com/fljCWS2rV9 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 29, 2021





Pictures courtesy of DAZN & RMC Sport

Patrick