Video: Villarreal punish Arsenal’s incompetence to move 2-0 up

Villarreal have blasted into a 2-0 lead against Arsenal within the first 30 minutes, but the second-goal was shameful.

The corner was floated in, and there player leaps unchallenged close to goal to get the initial knock-on, before Raul Albiol (AGAIN UNCHALLENGED) meets the ball to hit into the open goal.

I don’t understand why there is no defender on the far post, or why the players are being allowed so much freedom in our box, but we have dearly paid the price for those errors.



Pictures courtesy of DAZN & RMC Sport

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Villarreal Villarreal v Arsenal

  1. guy says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:53 pm

    Atrocious first half. Disgusted with every single player. Ashamed to call myself a fan. No urgency, no pressing, like a kickabout. No confidence no ambition. Don’t they CARE? As for Partey!!!!!
    Trash trash trash

  2. Silentstan says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:57 pm

    Shambolic. No threat, no mf cover for defence, being over run . Plays with no striker for first time in a semi?! We look dreadful. #Artetaout

  3. Sandy says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:57 pm

    I can’t believe this is Arsenal. This isn’t the Arsenal I fell in love with. The inconsistency in this team is beyond comprehension

  4. Sad gunner says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    This absolutely embarrassing
    Shameful
    Poor
    Abysmal
    Disastrous
    Appalling
    Catastrophic
    Shambolic
    Disappointing
    Please the match should just end

  5. Eric Sackey says:
    April 29, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    I wonder what Odegard is doing on the field. If the boy is not fit, is it force to play him. It’s painful I renewed my startimes. And get punished.

  6. Val says:
    April 29, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    there are NO words to describe my feelings right now…………………..

  7. Obomanu says:
    April 29, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    New owner wanted please

