Video: Villarreal punish Arsenal’s incompetence to move 2-0 up

Villarreal have blasted into a 2-0 lead against Arsenal within the first 30 minutes, but the second-goal was shameful.
The corner was floated in, and there player leaps unchallenged close to goal to get the initial knock-on, before Raul Albiol (AGAIN UNCHALLENGED) meets the ball to hit into the open goal.
I don’t understand why there is no defender on the far post, or why the players are being allowed so much freedom in our box, but we have dearly paid the price for those errors.
It's a long way back for Arsenal 😬
Raul Albiol has doubles Villarreal's load from a set piece and Mikel Arteta's side are in trouble pic.twitter.com/fljCWS2rV9
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 29, 2021
Pictures courtesy of DAZN & RMC Sport
Patrick
Atrocious first half. Disgusted with every single player. Ashamed to call myself a fan. No urgency, no pressing, like a kickabout. No confidence no ambition. Don’t they CARE? As for Partey!!!!!
Trash trash trash
Shambolic. No threat, no mf cover for defence, being over run . Plays with no striker for first time in a semi?! We look dreadful. #Artetaout
I can’t believe this is Arsenal. This isn’t the Arsenal I fell in love with. The inconsistency in this team is beyond comprehension
This absolutely embarrassing
Please the match should just end
I wonder what Odegard is doing on the field. If the boy is not fit, is it force to play him. It’s painful I renewed my startimes. And get punished.
there are NO words to describe my feelings right now…………………..
New owner wanted please