Video: Villarreal Trigueros things off early against Arsenal

Arsenal have suffered the worst possible start to their Europa League semi-final clash with Villarreal striking early.

It was Manu Trigueros who broke the deadlock after the hosts took advantage of our weak left side to break deep into our half.

Arsenal will now have to settle themselves quickly and get themselves back into this fixture after the early setback in only the fifth minute of play.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Will the team be able to settle their nerves after the early setback?

Patrick