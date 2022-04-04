Video: Vote for you March Goal of the Month from the 10 options

March was another profitable month for our Arsenal side, and five senior goals and five women’s goals have been shortlisted for the Arsenal Goal of the Month award.

While a certain Brazilian’s effort was also included in the Premier League Goal of the Month shortlist as seen on Match of the Day 2 last night, it is your count that matters here, and you can watch and click through to vote for your winner from the edition.

💫 It's time to decide on your March Goal of the Month! 🗳 Who's getting your vote, Gunners? 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 2, 2022

I personally like Saka’s second entry into running, although I am a little confused as Martin Odegaard is named in the voting for the award and doesn’t appear to be included in the highlight reel.

Which goal do you think should be named March Goal of the Month?

Patrick