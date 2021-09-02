Video: Vote for your August Goal of the Month

Arsenal have seven goals nominated for the potential winner of the club’s Goal of the Month award for August.
You will be well aware that we have not scored a single goal in the Premier League as of yet, but we did score six in the EFL Cup against West Brom, while our Women’s side did score some delights.
🏆 Seven contenders, but there can only be one winner…
Who gets your vote for August Goal of the Month? ⚽️
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 2, 2021
Which was your favourite? Will you be registering your vote on their official website?
Patrick
Difficult because we have not scored
a real goal in a real game yet.
So instead I will select my most entertaining goal.
Saka’s goal the back heel from Ode, Auba’s dummy Saka scoring with his weaker foot.
Everyone happy and smiling.
Looking forward to September where I hope
we will have many goals to vote for 🙂
The women putting the men to shame 😂👍
Have to admit though Auba’s and Saka’s were beautiful 👌