Video: Vote for your August Goal of the Month

Arsenal have seven goals nominated for the potential winner of the club’s Goal of the Month award for August.

You will be well aware that we have not scored a single goal in the Premier League as of yet, but we did score six in the EFL Cup against West Brom, while our Women’s side did score some delights.

🏆 Seven contenders, but there can only be one winner… Who gets your vote for August Goal of the Month? ⚽️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 2, 2021

Which was your favourite? Will you be registering your vote on their official website?

Patrick