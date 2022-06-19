Video – Watch a whole season review of Arsenal’s 2020-21 season

Here is something different from our Afie and Rob, who have teamed up with Arsenal Cannon podcast to have a very long talk about the whole of Arsenal’s 20/21 season. Relive every game with them!

Embark on an audible adventure with Daniel Finton, Alfie Culshaw and Rob Worthington as they analyse the Arsenal season in depth. This week, the boys are all together in the 5th edition of the ACP Drunkcast. Daniel, Alfie, Rob and Mac dissect what was a chaotic 2021/22 campaign full of highs and lows. They go month by month, discussing the disastrous start, the renaissance, the brilliant form between December and March and then ultimately failing to qualify for the Top Four. It’s a long and very messy one.

Enjoy!

Alfie